Calvin Ramsay is still to make his Liverpool debut after signing from Aberdeen.

Liverpool will now see what the next step is for Calvin Ramsay after he got more minutes under his belt for the under-21s.

The right-back still awaits his first-team debut after joining the Reds from Aberdeen for £6.5 million in the summer transfer window.

Ramsay was suffering with a back issue after arriving before he sustained an ankle knock.

But after featuring off the bench Liverpool under-21s in their 3-2 loss to Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy - scoring in stoppage-time - he managed 45 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Everton in the mini-derby at the weekend.

Head coach Barry Lewtas explained that Ramsay, 19, is now up to full fitness.

What’s been said

He told The Athletic: “The plan was always 30 minutes against Accrington and then 45 today. Our job is to provide an opportunity for the boys to play. We try our best to be a version of the first team and play in a particular way. That’s what enables the boys to come down and play.

“He is with the first team, really. He trains with them. He is fit now but this was an opportunity to build up his minutes as he has not played for a while.

“We have shown in the last couple of seasons — like when Harvey Elliott played a couple of games for us (last season) — that this group is a good opportunity to give players minutes, keep them fresh and ticking over. We will see what the next step is for him.