The 30-year-old Liverpool forward has signed a lucrative deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Anfield. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The deal is worth a reported £350,000 per week, perThe Times, making him the highest earner in the club’s history.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already, 30 years old, the lucrative deal will take him well past his peak playing years.... or will it?

The forward has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

He’s scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years with Liverpool and has won three Premier League Golden Boots.

Will he really slow down as moves into the veteran stage of his career or will he follow in the footsteps of these nine legends who got even better in their thirties.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Still playing at 40, the Swedish striker has just won the Serie A title (his fifth) with AC Milan. Since turning 30 in 2012, he’s won five championship titles in Europe’s top leagues, along with a host of cups, including the Europa League and English League Cup

Luka Modric

At 36, the Croatian remains the beating heart of the Real Madrid midfield that bested Liverpool in this year’s Champions League final, and 2018. He’s added another two and three La Liga titles since hitting 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo

What more can you say about Cristiano Ronaldo? At the age of 37 and in a dire Manchester United side last season he still managed to score 24 goals. He’s won it all with Real Madrid and Juventus in his latter years.

Lionel Messi

A hero at Barcelona and still playing at PSG, Messi turned 30 in 2017. He’s won the Ballon d’Or twice since then (seven in total). Enough said.

Zinedine Zidane

Brilliant at Bordeaux and Juventus, he hit a whole new level when he joined Real Madrid in 2001, a year before he turned 30. He won La Liga, the Champions League and in 2004 was named in the FIFA 100, a list of the world’s greatest living players compiled by Pelé.

Fabio Cannavaro

The Italian defender played for a host of top clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He hit the global stage in 2006 when, at the age of 32, he captained Italy to World Cup glory and became only the second defender in history to win the Ballon d’Or.

Andrea Pirlo

Juventus love a free transfer and snapping up a 32-year-old Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan in 2011 was probably one of their best. The midfielder helped establish a period of dominance that saw the Old Lady win four Serie A titles on the bounce.

Xavi Hernandez

When Pep Guardiola became Barcelona manager in 2008, Xavi flourished in the ‘tiki-taka’ system and became one of the best midfielders in the world. He turned 30 in 2010 and spent the next five years ruling the world. He won the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, along with four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies with Barca.

Paolo Maldini