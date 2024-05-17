Average attendance: 50,075

Liverpool are keeping their options open as they enter their first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have been searching the market for new defensive signings since last summer, but the midfield took front and centre of the club’s priority list following last year’s exodus. After a January with no business, the Reds are expected to attack the transfer window this summer as the rumour mill continues to churn out fresh links.

The club has officially announced that Joël Matip will leave his position with the Reds at the end of the season, once his contract at Anfield expires. With the centre-back departing next month and Joe Gomez also reportedly on the radars of other clubs, Liverpool are looking to bolster their options in central defence.

Several names have been linked with the Reds since last year and it could shape up to be a very interesting summer. With Virgil van Dijk turning 33 in July, the club are looking for players who will eventually be able to replace the captain, as well as those who can play now.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of new defensive signings and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho was brought up in conversation during an episode of Caught Offside’s The Debrief.

“The priority for Liverpool is a centre-back, and I think Liverpool will be really busy with that,” Romano said on the podcast. “A player they appreciate is Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt. A very good centre-back, left-footed — it’s not easy to find left footed centre-backs on the market — so Pacho is a candidate for sure for Liverpool.”

Pacho only signed for Frankfurt last summer but he is already on the radar of others. The 21-year-old has missed just one Bundesliga match this season and has been almost untouchable in his position in the starting lineup across all competitions.

The Ecuador international has also played at left-back when called upon, which is something Liverpool will certainly appreciate, having deployed a number of players out of position over recent years to fill gaps during injury spells.