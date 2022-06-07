Liverpool hero becomes fifth player who has refused to commit future for next season

Caoimhin Kelleher has been discussing what waits for him as Sadio Mane’s transfer saga continues.

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted he’s unsure what the future holds for him next season.

The goalkeeper is highly rated at Liverpool but firmly remains second-choice to Alisson Becker.

Kelleher, 23, made eight appearances for the Reds throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

One of those outings was the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley in February - where he proved to be Liverpool’s hero.

The Cork-born stopper scored from the spot before Blues counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed over the crossbar. As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side lifted the silverware following an 11-10 shootout win.

Kelleher, speaking while away on Republic of Ireland duty, confessed he will hold discussions with the Anfield hierarchy about plans for next term.

What’s been said

As per the Irish Independent, he said: “I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.

“I’m not sure yet. Obviously, I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

Indeed, Keller is one of several Liverpool players who has refused to commit their future ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane looks on during Liverpool’s trophy parade. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Kopites are well aware of Sadio Mane’s precarious situation.

The forward is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and is still to sign a new deal.

Before the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, Mane - who scored 23 times last term - said he would reveal his plans after the game amid Bayern Munich links.

The 30-year-old is still to do so, however.

And speaking on international duty, Mane claimed that 60-70% of Senegalese people want him to leave Anfield - and he’ll heed their advice.

Adrian

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeper Adrian. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The goalkeeper has provided decent cover since arriving on a free transfer from West Ham in 2019.

But he’s found himself as No.3 recently following the emergence of Kelleher.

In 2021-22, Adrian made just one appearance.

Aged 35, he hinted that he may want to play more regularly in the twilight years of his career.

Before the Champions League final, he told Cadena SAR: “Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“We all want to play, and this season has not been as I would have liked. When we finish the season, we will evaluate; I still have a lot to contribute.”

Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips in action for Bournemouth. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The centre-back heads into the summer in an uncertain position.

While he’s loved by Klopp and his staff, breaking into Liverpool’s defensive plans will be difficult for Phillips.

Before leaving on loan for Bournemouth, he was fifth-choice centre-back.

Phillips enjoyed a superb spell with the Cherries during the second half of the season, though, helping them to promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo last month, the ex-Bolton man did not rule out returning to the south coast.

He said: “I want to continue playing regularly, week in, week out. Ideally in the Premier League.

“So we’ll see what happens in the summer.

“I can’t rule anything out. But ultimately it comes down to, it’s not just me.”

Neco Williams

Neco Williams celebrates scoring for Fulham with Harry Wilson. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The fledgling right-back also departed Anfield for the Championship in January when he joined Fulham.

And like Phillips, Williams too earned promotion - and a winners’ medal to boot.

The 21-year-old, who helped Wales qualify for this year’s World Cup with a 1-0 defeat of Ukraine, admitted in March that his game-time on Merseyside is limited due to the calibre of players ahead of him.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold going nowhere, Joe Gomez under contract and the versatile James Milner signing a new deal, things may again be tough for Williams.

Speaking in March while on international duty, he said: “As footballers, you just want to play as much football as possible.

“For me at Liverpool, it’s going to be limited game-time because of the players ahead of me and the world-class players I’m with.