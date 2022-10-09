‘Capitulated’ - Liverpool legend makes bold claim about defeat at Arsenal

The former Reds winger put a positive slant on the defeat in North London.

Liverpool legend John Barnes felt Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a ‘better performance’ in their narrow defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Reds travelled to London looking to move on from an underwhelming display in last weekend’s home draw with Brighton and Hove Albion - but they made a nightmare start at the Emirates Stadium as Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead inside the opening three minutes.

Darwin Nunez got Liverpool back on level-terms but they fell behind for a second time when Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal’s lead on the brink of half-time.

Once again, the Reds hit back when Roberto Firmino grabbed their second equaliser of the game eight minutes after the restart but Arsenal would not be denied and they sealed the points with a Saka penalty with just under quarter of an hour remaining.

Former England winger Barnes paid tribute to Mikel Arteta’s men but felt Liverpool did show signs of improvement from their draw with Brighton.

Advertisement

He told Sky Sports: “Yes, it was a better performance from Liverpool. Against Brighton, although we drew three-all, we really should have beaten Brighton.

“But I have to give special praise to Arsenal because this young team could have capitulated after Liverpool came back to one-all, dominated the game, then Arsenal went ahead, Liverpool came back. We’ve seen in the past, the young players, their heads drop, can they manage the game?

“But they did manage the game. I think it’s a soft penalty, but overall, Arsenal showed their steel in adversity. Once Liverpool come back, you think that Liverpool will go on, but Arsenal managed the game well.

“Liverpool will be disappointed with the result but it’s been a better performance.”