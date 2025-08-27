The EFL has confirmed a new rule for this season's third round Carabao Cup draw | Getty Images

The EFL has confirmed a new rule ahead of its draw for this season’s third round fixtures.

Liverpool will discover their first Carabao Cup opponents this evening when the draw for the third round fixtures takes place. A new rule has been put in place for this season, which will impact who the Reds are drawn against.

Arne Slot’s were snubbed of the title by Newcastle United last season, who lifted their first domestic trophy in 70 years after a 2-1 win at Wembley. The Reds will be hoping to go one better this time round and add to their growing trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are the most successful team in the EFL Cup, which took on the Carabao Energy Drink sponsor back in 2017. The Reds have claimed the trophy 10 times, most recently in 2024. Newcastle denied Liverpool the chance to defend their title when long-standing transfer target Alexander Isak contributed to the Magpies’ historic triumph.

New Carabao Cup rules affects Liverpool in third round draw

This season’s EFL Cup conditions mean Liverpool cannot be drawn against another club competing in either the Champions League or Europa League. As a result, two separate bowls will be used in tonight’s draw to determine the third round fixtures. The eight clubs competing in Europe will be separated from the remaining 24 and drawn first to determine whether they are home or away.

This means Liverpool will not come up against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest or Tottenham Hotspur in the third round. The third round fixtures will also be held across a two-week period due to a clash with European games.

“In-line with last year’s competition, this season’s Carabao Cup Round Three fixtures will take place across two weeks (beginning 15 and 22 September), with fixtures in the Champions League (week beginning 15 September) and Europa League (week beginning 22 September) also scheduled during this period,” the EFL confirmed in a statement.

“As UEFA competition fixtures cannot be rescheduled, and to enable the Carabao Cup to proceed within its agreed schedule without disrupting other League or domestic cup fixtures, the additional conditions will ensure that Clubs participating in the Champions League or Europa League cannot meet each other in Round Three of the League Cup.

“It would always be the EFL’s preference to conduct the draw in the traditional manner, but these changes have been forced upon us for the second season in succession as a result of UEFA’s failure to consult with the Leagues of Europe prior to finalising its competition schedule.”

The draw will take place after Manchester United’s clash with Grimsby Town at Blundell Park — kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight. Sky Sports will show the draw live after the conclusion of the match. The pre-draw determining whether Liverpool are home or away will be carried out during the build-up to Grimsby vs Man United.

Who can Liverpool face in the Carabao Cup third round?

With seven familiar faces from the Premier League ruled out of being drawn against Liverpool, here’s who the Reds could come up against instead. Four second round results are still to be decided and will all get underway this evening, including Everton vs Mansfield Town.

Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic

Bradford City

Burnley

Port Vale

Wrexham

Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday

Reading

Brentford

Millwall

Wolves

Swansea City

Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City

Cambridge United

Southampton

Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town

Everton/Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town/Manchester United

Oxford United/Brighton

Fulham/Bristol City

