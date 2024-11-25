Real Madrid team news ahead of the Champions League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is unsure whether Real Madrid will receive a double injury boost for their Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Reds moved eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after earning a 3-2 win over Southampton yesterday. Their attention now turns to the Champions League, with Arne Slot’s side winning all four games so far and topping the new league format, but face a stern examination when they welcome European champions Real to Anfield on Wednesday (8pm GMT).

Los Blancos have been struggling by their own lofty standards in the competition they have won a record 15 times, having picked up only six points to date. The Spanish giants risk missing out on a top-eight finish and automatically qualifying for the last 16.

Madrid head to Merseyside on the back of a 3-0 win over Leganes. Although they welcomed back Thibaut Courtois in goal, the Spanish giants were without right-back Lucas Valasquez and midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni, while the inexperienced Raul Ascencio had to play alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defence with Eder Militao and David Alaba both out with ACL injuries.

Speaking after the victory, Ancelotti remains in the dark whether Valasquez or Tchouameni - a former Liverpool transfer target - will be available for the Anfield encounter.. The Santiago Bernabeu boss said: "We still don't know. We'll try to get them both back for Wednesday. They did very well at the back. Asencio had a very solid game and played very well. We'll see if Lucas and Tchouameni can return for Wednesday and then we'll make the decision.”

Real were also with Dani Carvajal (ACL) and Rodrygo (muscle) against Leganes. Ancelotti also decided to bench Ferland Mendy but insisted that was to rest the left-back before the Liverpool showdown. "These are technical decisions and nothing more. Fran [Garcia] is playing very well, but Mendy will be very important for Wednesday's game".