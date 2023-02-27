Manchester United claimed the Carabao Cup at Wembley with summer signing Casemiro on target.

Liverpool's grip on the Carabao Cup is officially over. The silverware that had adorned Anfield for 12 months will now decorate one of their most fierce rivals' trophy cabinet after Manchester United's defeat of Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Reds Devils earned a 2-0 victory at Wembley to win their first major honour in six years. Erik ten Hag was appointed as head coach last summer to bring a return of the glory days back to Old Trafford. So far, that plan is bearing fruit.

As Liverpool continue to splutter after being held to a lacklustre goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace, United's season couldn't be going much better. They've already got their hands on a trophy, defeated La Liga giants Barcelona in an exhilarating two-legged tie to advance in the Europa League and sit third in the Premier League table.

Kopites can scarcely bemoan the success they've experienced over the past few years. While United withered and could only boast about past achievements, Jurgen Klopp's side gleaned every piece of silverware possible. Sir Alex Ferguson vowed to knock Liverpool off their perch - and Klopp exacted a revenge mission impeccably.

Still, there will be plenty of envious glances cast towards what's currently happening on the other side of the M62. United have started to build impetus while Liverpool flounder.

A chief reason behind United's rejuvenation was their recruitment in the summer transfer window - with Casemiro proving a lynchpin of ten Hag's side.

The Brazil international opened the scoring for the Red Devils against Newcastle with a bullet header in the 33rd minute. It was deserved reward for a player who quite possibly only second behind Erling Haaland in terms of the impact he's had in the Premier League.

Casemiro deservedly was named man of the match against Newcastle and his impact for the Old Trafford outfit has been profound. In 34 appearances, he’s registered five goals and six assets while his nous and experience have been invaluable.

How Liverpool fans yearn for an all-action midfielder of Casemiro’s ilk. The middle of the park has been a glaring issue throughout the campaign. And as Klopp approaches what he knows will be a pivotal summer transfer window, Liverpool can heed plenty from one facet United's transfer policy.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, embraces Jordan Henderson of Liverpool, whilst wearing a Captain’s Armband featuring the colours of Ukraine, after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on February 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Reds' recruitment under Klopp has been revered across Europe and recognised as the model so many rivals have attempted to imitate. But a decision that United made in August 2022 is something Liverpool can learn from.

Now, that's not to say that Klopp's outfit will be aiming to sign a midfielder who's a similar profile to Casemiro. While he had a glittering spell at Real Madrid and is one of the world’s best defensive midfielers, ten Hag splashed out £60 million for a player who's recently turned 31. That's the antithesis of Liverpool's transfer policy. Purchasing talent who can develop and peak at Anfield is the mantra.

But the Reds require an engine-room operator with a similar prowess as Casemiro. They can't afford to get it wrong - similar to United - if they've to challenge for silverware in 2023-24.

It was Frankie de Jong who ten Hag originally coveted to transform the Red Devils' engine room. However, Barcelona would not grant the Holland international a departure. They were steadfast in their approach and rebuffed a €70 million bid.

Yet rather than taking a stance of de Jong or no-one, United knew they needed an alternative and identified Casemiro. If Liverpool are unable to sign their main priorities this summer, they too need to go down the list of players drawn up and go after another option.

Jude Bellingham, it's widely known, is the Reds' No.1 target. However, the Borussia Dortmund star is likely to be in high demand. Manchester City and Real Madrid are both admirers, with a fee of £100 million expected to be a minimum price tag to acquire his services.

Jude Bellingham. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

If Bellingham cannot be prised to Anfield, a different potential recruit is paramount. The same goes for anyone else - whether that’s Matheus Nunes, Mason Mount or Nicolo Barella - as more than one midfielder will be needed.

Last summer, Liverpool eyed a move for Aurelien Tchouameni - but he instead chose Real. Klopp, speaking in August, admitted that the Reds were interested in a midfielder before the unnamed player joined another club - and scrapped the idea of adding a fresh face after that news.

The German said: “But we were going for a midfielder, but the midfielder decided to go to another club, that can happen.

“In that moment it’s not just ‘we don’t take him so let’s see if we can take the other one’.

“Some players are in this moment not available, but for us, that’s really interesting and now we can make the decision."

However, Liverpool can't afford to make such an error this time around. Not only will numbers be scant ahead of likely departures for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - while James Milner is also out of contract - but Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and the faltering Fabinho aren't getting any younger.