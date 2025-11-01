Liverpool transfer news as the Reds have been linked with a move for Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

It’s a position that Liverpool have already shown the footballing world that they want to bolster.

In truth, it was already obvious. But with the Reds failing to sign Marc Guehi, it was clear evidence that Arne Slot and the Anfield hierarchy felt that they needed reinforcements in central defence.

With Liverpool unable to get the deal over the line because of Crystal Palace blocking the move on summer transfer deadline day - despite a £35 million fee agreed and Guehi undergoing a medical - it has left them short of options.

And given the Premier League champions’ woes so far this season, the need to bolster their rearguard down the line has increased. Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in all competitions and, as things stand, have lost their past four league games, which leaves them seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Konate future uncertain

The form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate has come under scrutiny. The latter has particularly been out of form, with some supporters believing it may be down to his contractual situation. Konate is in the final year of his Liverpool contract and there is seemingly no progress in resolving his future. The France international has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

If Konate goes, Liverpool may need to sign two centre-backs. They remain keen on Guehi but as he is poised to become a free agent, several top European clubs are reportedly hovering. They include Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Schlotterbeck eyed

Liverpool have been linked with another central defender. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is said to be on the Reds’ radar. The 25-year-old has made fine progress at Die Schwarzgelben and is now a regular for Germany.

Schlotterbeck is under contract at Dortmund until 2027. It means that they could reluctantly look to cash in at the end of the season rather than risk losing the former SC Freiburg man on a free transfer.

German outlet BILD suggests that Schlotterbeck is demanding a salary worth ‘tens of millions’ to stay at Westfalenstadion. However, Dortmund are not giving up on trying to tie down Schlotterbeck to a new deal and have tabled a €8 million base salary per year, plus substantial bonuses.

It is reported that the club’s chief executive Even Hans-Joachim Watzke ‘has intervened’ despite ‘usually reserved on sporting matters’. Watzke is said to have held ‘direct talks’ with Schlotterbeck when he was representing Germany last month and that Dortmund want him to become a legend like Mats Hummels.

However, Schlotterbeck is taking his time with a decision over his future. It is claimed that he will not decide his next move until spring.