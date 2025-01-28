Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have all been linked with El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik has spoken out on the future of Liverpool-linked El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The Senegal international is a reported transfer target for the Reds as they seek to sign a left-back for the future. Diouf has been in impressive form for the Czech Republic outfit this season. He has scored six goals and recorded three assists in 29 appearances as Slavia top the Czech table by seven points.

Crystal Palace have reportedly had two bids turned down for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window - with the highest reaching €15 million. Tvrdik insists that Slavia are not in need to sell but accepts that there is a ‘food chain’ in football.

Diouf stance revealed

As a result, if Liverpool were to lodge a bid of around €17 million, it may be accepted. Speaking to Kudy Běžní Zaíc (via Infotbal), Tvrdik said: “I don't even feel the slightest pressure to sell anyone. At the same time, we don't want to weaken the defense with Malick after Tondo. So I hope he doesn't leave. We quite consciously put a high price tag on him.

"If Liverpool and Chelsea, who were also interested in him, had come with an offer of around €17-18 million, I would have hesitated to approach it differently from the perspective of promoting the club or the player's interest.

"If Chelsea comes, we wouldn't keep anyone. Nothing will change, it's just not possible objectively. One has to admit that the Czech league and Slavia have some limits. Even PSG, when it comes to breaking the bank, won't keep their player and he'll go to Real. We're part of a football chain and we're not at the top of it.”

Left-back search

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new left-back in the future. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and his performances this season have taken somewhat of a dip. At his peak, Robertson was arguably the best player in the world in his position as he played a key role when the Reds claim Premier League and Champions League glory. However, this season, he has frequently been rotated with Kostas Tsimikas, who had previously been deputy to Robertson since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a switch for Milos Kerkez. The Hungary international has been in rampant form for AFC Bournemouth this season. Kerkez has started every game as the Cherries sit sixth in the Premier League table and just one point outside the Champions League places.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes signed the 21-year-old when he was in his role as technical director at Bournemouth. It has been suggested that £50 million would be enough for the Cherries to sell Kerkez and he would be keen on a move to Anfield.

Leece’s Patrick Dorgu is another player who Liverpool have reportedly tracked but Manchester United are pursuing his signature before the January transfer window closes.