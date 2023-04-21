Daniel Levy, the chairman of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, has insisted that his club is not in negotiations over a potential sale.

Spurs were linked with a takeover earlier this year as Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi was reported to have been ready to make a £3.1 billion offer. Meanwhile, there was also speculation that Qatar Sports Investment - who own PSG - could also become involved in the London outfit after Levy met with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Evening Standard reports that Levy values Tottenham at £3.5-4 billion but there have been no discussions with any potential suitors about a sale. Speaking at the Cambridge Union, Levy said: “I answer this question in the way I’ve answered it for the past 22 years.

“ENIC owns approximately 87 per cent of the club. We have 30,000 shareholders and most of them are fans who own the shares. We have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make.

"All I would say is we are not in negotiations with anybody, nor have we been in recent months.”

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are currently seeking new investors. It emerged that the American group put the Reds on the market, with reports suggesting they could part ways with 10-15%.

Principal owner John Henry recently revealed that FSG were in talks with Boston Sports Journal: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

