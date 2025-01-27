Champions League club 'reach agreement' to sell player ahead of Liverpool clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are due to face PSV in their upcoming Champions League match this week.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s upcoming rivals have made a last-minute January transfer decision ahead of their clash this week. The Reds will round off their first stage of the new Champions League format and they’re on track to top the table with a perfect run of form.

With seven wins from seven, PSV Eindhoven are the only opponents left to face and Arne Slot will be hoping to complete a 100 percent streak with his side’s eighth outing. Liverpool have already secured their spot in the knockouts, so they can sit back and relax for their midweek game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, PSV’s fate is not yet completely certain and they look set to sign off a player sale before they host Liverpool at the Philips Stadion.

PSV close to player sale ahead of Liverpool clash

A general view of the PSV crest on a flag | Imago

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV are close to agreeing the departure of Matteo Dams. The transfer expert wrote on social media that Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ to sign the 20-year-old defender this month.

“Documents to be checked then time to travel for medical tests in Saudi,” Romano wrote, suggesting a move for Dams is imminent. The left-back is out of contract this June, so it seems PSV are rushing through a deal now to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Dams has been a key player for the club this season, starting in the Eredivisie and Champions League up until recently, with three consecutive stints on the bench in the Dutch league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do PSV need against Liverpool?

Liverpool are guaranteed an automatic spot in the next round of the Champions League, but those who finish outside the top eight will have to fight a little longer for their place in the knockouts. Following the change in group stage format, clubs who finish between ninth and 24th in the table will enter the play-off phase to determine the final eight teams to join the round of 16.

Ahead of their meeting with Liverpool, PSV are 19th in the standings with 11 points on the board. A win or draw against Liverpool will guarantee their place in the play-offs and a loss may also see them through, but this outcome also weighs on those below them.

To add to their dismal run in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side are also struggling in Europe. The 2022/23 winners are just one game away from crashing out of the Champions League early. As things stand, City sit 25th in the table, two points outside the qualification bracket. They have no option but to beat upcoming rivals Club Brugge to stand a chance of finishing inside the top 24.

The Belgian side are also fighting for their place in the play-offs and are at risk of dropping out if they lose to City. Paris Saint-Germain and VfB Stuttgart are two of four teams on ten points and they will face each other in a blockbuster meeting to fight for qualification.

If PSV lose heavily to Liverpool, City secure a dominant win against Club Brugge and the PSG vs Stuttgart ends in a draw, it could knock the Dutch out of play-off contention at the last hurdle