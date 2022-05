Watch Liverpool fans create a fervent atmosphere in the city ahead of the final at the Stade de France.

Liverpool fans have decked out Paris in red and white flags in the build up to the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

Ahead of the 8pm kick off (UK time) thousands of supporters have descended on the bars and parks of the city and are creating their own electrifying atmosphere.