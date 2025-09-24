Liverpool are awaiting further news on the injury of Giovanni Leoni after he was stretchered off in the 2-1 win over Southampton.

In terms of debut performances, Giovanni Leoni’s couldn’t have been much better.

There might have been some rivals fans scoffing that Liverpool had paid £26 million plus add-ons for a teenager with fewer than 20 senior games under his belt. However, the Reds wouldn’t have splashed out such a fee unless they had every confidence Leoni had the potential to become a regular starter down the line - as well as being capable of making an impact this campaign.

But based on what Kopites witnessed on his Liverpool bow in the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton, it was easy to see why owners Fenway Sports Group sanctioned the deal to sign Leoni. He delivered a magnificent display. The Italian showed all of the qualities required to reach the upper echelons.

Throughout the encounter, Leoni made six clearances, three interceptions, three ball recoveries and three aerial duels. On the front foot, meanwhile, the 18-year-old boasted a 97 per cent pass completion rate and played the ball into Southampton’s final third on four occasions. It was hard not to be impressed by Leoni. He looked like a player who could easily operate in the Premier League should Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate be unavailable. He had supporters excited about what is to come down the line.

However, Leoni’s evening would come to a cruel, premature end when he suffered an innocuous injury when making a tackle. At first glance, it appeared that the centre-half sustained a head injury after falling on the Astroturf on the outside of the Anfield pitch. But Leoni stayed down needing treatment and Liverpool’s medical staff began examining his knee before he was stretchered off.

Reds head coach Arne Slot admitted that Leoni was emotional, which suggests a serious issue has been sustained. Slot highlighted that he had witnessed a similar injury last weekend in his native Holland. Slot explained that PSV Eindhoven’s Ruben van Bommel left his side’s 2-2 draw against Ajax in a similar fashion.

The Liverpool boss said: "Normally the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears - Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV - and a day later it proved to be that it was right. Let's hope for the best."

PSV subsequently confirmed that Van Bommel is unlikely to play again this season. A club statement said: “Ruben van Bommel suffered a serious knee injury in last Sunday's match against Ajax. The 21-year-old striker is unlikely to return to action for PSV this season. That is the conclusion of the medical examination that Van Bommel underwent Monday morning. A detailed treatment plan will be made in the coming days.”

Leoni will undergo further assessment today to determine the extent of his injury. However, Liverpool will likely be ready for the worst possible news. Should Leoni be ruled out for the long term then Wataru Endo will likely be considered as fourth-choice centre-back behind Van Dijk, Konate and Joe Gomez. After Leoni’s withdrawal against Southampton, Andy Robertson featured in the role and could also fill in if required.