Sepp van den Berg is currently on loan at Preston North End and they hope to get him back from Liverpool.

Preston North End are hoping to prise back Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg for another season on loan.

The Dutchman has been with the Championship outfit since January 2021.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

He made 16 appearances for the Lilywhites last term while he's been a mainstay this campaign, having played 42 times.

One of van den Berg's outings came against the Reds in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield but is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez in the centre-back pecking order.

The Reds also have youngster Rhys Williams on the books, while Nat Phillips is currently on loan at Bournemouth.

What’s been said

Preston boss Ryan Lowe admits that he's in discussions with Liverpool to try to van den Berg get back to Deepdale for the 2022-23 campaign.

Lowe, a former Reds youth player, told a Preston fans' forum: "We’re in talks with Liverpool but it’ll be down to Sepp and what he wants to do.

"I think he’ll want to find a suitable, permanent home, but I would have thought if he was at Liverpool next season and looking to go on loan, we’ll be in a good position.”

‘Can’t wait to see him in pre-season’

Before Liverpool's 2-0 defeat of Preston in October, assistant-manager Lijnders revealed he expects van de Berg - who has made four first-team appearances for the Reds - to be back for pre-season this summer.

Lijnders said: "Yes, of course he should play. It's like, if you want to be a chef, you need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

"So, what would our message be if we sent our players on loan to get good games and then there's a good game coming and not letting them play? We want to give young players opportunities and for Sepp it is an amazing game.

“I am in contact with him, he looks forward to it and that's probably the most important thing.

"It's exactly what he needed - a young centre-half who is playing in a different position but is fighting in the Championship.