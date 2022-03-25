Ismaila Sarr has long been linked to Liverpool and could leave Watford this summer.

Ismaila Sarr has 'chances' of leaving Watford this season as Liverpool continue to be linked with the winger.

The Senegalese has been a reported target for the Reds for several seasons.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Saar, 24, is in yet another Premier League relegation dogfight at Watford.

The Hornets sit 18th in the table and three points adrift of safety.

Sarr's struggled with injuries but has proved his worth when he's featured.

In total, he's bagged five goals in 16 matches.

Having spent three seasons at Vicarage Road, Sarr may now look to move elsewhere this summer. Liverpool's name has yet again cropped up.

And his agent, Thierno Seydi, admits there's every opportunity Sarr will head for pastures news at the end of the campaign.

What’s been said

Seydi told Afrique Sports: "The only evidence is that I think he has chances to leave regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season with Watford. That’s how it’s planned with those in charge.

“Last year, or a year and a half ago, when the team had gone down to the Championship, he was meant to go, and I was convinced he would.

“Until the last minute, it was almost guaranteed he would leave, but unfortunately it didn’t get done.

“He took it on the chin and played in the Championship. He told me it was maybe the step he needed and he had a great season after that.

“Watford went back up. He’s been in good form, but the injury has stopped him in his tracks.