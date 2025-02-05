The American has been co-owner of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea since May 2022.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly part of a website that facilitates Premier League ticket resales.

The Daily Telegraph suggests that Boehly is co-owner of Vivid Seats. It is an American website that allows people outside the UK to buy and sell tickets for concerts and sporting events - often at a significant mark-up. British users cannot use Vivid Seats as it is illegal to resell tickets in the UK. The Premier League has Vivid Seats in its list of ‘unauthorised ticketing websites’.

Liverpool prices revealed

For Liverpool’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday 24 May, which could see them lift the Premier League trophy as they currently sit six points clear at the top of the table, there are tickets up for sale for as much as £19,480. The cheapest is currently priced at £1,750*. The Daily Telegraph suggested they were priced between £1,622 and £17,672 on Monday.

Boehly has a suggested net wealth of around £6.4 billion. He has been the co-owner of Chelsea since Clearlake Capital completed its takeover from Roman Abramovich in May 2022. He is an investor and director of Vivid Seats.

A statement from Vivid Seats told the Daily Telegraph: “As a global business, we are always respectful and cognisant of local regulatory policies and procedures that are in place in any market to ensure we are compliant.

“As such, our policy restricts the sale of EPL tickets from UK sellers. We can confirm that we do not have any UK sellers listing EPL inventory on our marketplace. Additionally, Vivid Seats does not and has never directly marketed or advertised Premier League tickets to UK customers.

“Vivid Seats and Chelsea have a longstanding and respectful partnership, which was publicly announced in 2023, where we partnered with Chelsea on their first-ever Premier League pre-season tournament in the USA.

“Regarding pricing, Vivid Seats does not set the base price for tickets sold on its marketplace or receive any revenue from that base price; only the seller sets and receives the base ticket price.”

Chelsea and the Premier League declined to comment when approached by the Daily Telegraph. One supporter told the newspaper: “The fact that our owner could be benefiting personally at the expense of loyal supporters is hypocritical at best and downright dishonest at worst.

“Touting is a huge issue at Chelsea at the moment and it’s getting worse. There are fewer and fewer tickets available for supporters on a general admission, match-by-match basis.”

On its website Vivid Seats describes itselfs as: “A legitimate and reliable ticket marketplace for EPL tickets. Vivid Seats is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating, has over a million 5-star reviews on ShopperApproved, a 4.1-star rating on Trustpilot, and a 4.7-star rating on the Apple Store app. We have a Buyer Guarantee that is designed to provide full peace of mind, safety, and security for our valued customers.”

What do Liverpool say?

On Liverpool’s website, it strictly condemns third-party ticket sales. The policy reads: “Under England & Wales law - The Criminal Justice & Public Order Act 1994 - it is illegal to sell, or to offer to sell, tickets to Liverpool FC matches without the authorisation of Liverpool FC.

“Liverpool FC is committed to tackling ticket touting, and those individuals that fraudulently harvest tickets/memberships to sell at vastly inflated prices. Liverpool FC have a dedicated team that investigate both online and offline illegal ticket sales and use a range of tactics and enforcement measures that help to combat ticket touting.

“Any individuals that are found to have offered their ticket for sale will be subject to an internal investigation and sanction process and a range of sanctions are available to Liverpool FC including a life ban from purchasing tickets to Liverpool FC matches. In some cases, the matter will be reported to the Police for criminal prosecution.

“If you have been offered tickets or have any information in relation to tickets being offered outside of authorised channels, please use the form below to report this. All information is treated in the strictest confidence and is never disclosed to third parties.”

*Prices right at the time of publication.