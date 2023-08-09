Chelsea confirm three brutal decisions as Liverpool handed key boost ahead clash

Liverpool travel to Chelsea for their opening fixture of the 2023-24 Premier League season this weekend.

Chelsea have confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will miss their 2023-24 Premier League opening fixture against Liverpool.

The forward joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from RB Leipzig for £52 million earlier this summer. However, he suffered a knee injury in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the club’s final friendly during their pre-season tour of America.

Head coach Mauricio Pochetinno had been hopeful that Nkunku’s issue wouldn’t be too serious. But the 25-year-old, who hit a total of 70 goals in four campaigns at Leipzig, is set for an extended period on the sidelines. A Chelsea statement said: “Christopher Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period.

“The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

It’s been yet another hectic transfer window at Chelsea. During the first season under the ownership of Todd Boehly, some £600 million was paid out in transfer fees - yet they finished just 12th in the Premier League.

Having sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter along the way, the Blues have turned to Pochetinno to ensure the club are again in the upper echelons of the table.

The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed - although more exits are expected.

Chelsea paid £97.5 million for Romelu Lukaku to return to the club in the summer of 2021. Yet two years later, he finds himself frozen out having spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.