Liverpool could be set to miss out on one of their transfer targets this summer

Liverpool are just one draw away from winning the Premier League title but despite an impressive first season under Arne Slot, there is expected to be a major squad overhaul at Anfield this summer.

The Reds have been boosted in recent weeks by contract extensions for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk but Trent Alexander-Arnold does appear to be heading to Real Madrid once his Liverpool contract comes to an end. Liverpool are prepared to strengthen in defence and attack with a number of players poised to leave the club.

Federico Chiesa was the only new signing to join Slot’s squad last summer as he arrived on a £12m deal from Juventus. The Reds had a quiet January transfer window but towards the end of the trading, Slot did say there would be business this summer.

He stated: “I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad. But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

Liverpool behind in race to sign Dean Huijsen

One player Liverpool have been linked with ahead of the summer is Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. The Spanish international has a £50m release clause in his Cherries contract and has attracted interest from across the Premier League as well as from Real Madrid.

According to reports earlier this month from The Athletic, Liverpool have held talks with Huijsen’s agents about a potential summer move but so had a number of their rivals, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Now in a fresh update, The Independent claims that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the player. They want to wrap up an agreement before the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and Huijsen is said to be ‘seriously considering’ moving to Stamford Bridge. The report adds that Chelsea are ready to offer the player a seven-year contract as they seek to sign some of the best up-and-coming talents in world football.

Why Liverpool need a centre-back this summer

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are Arne Slot’s preferred duo in the centre of defence. The Reds only have four players for the position, with the club opting not to replace Joel Matip after his departure last summer. Slot does not appear to be keen on Jarrell Quansah while Joe Gomez has struggled with injury problems and both players could be moved on in the summer.

While Van Dijk has agreed a two-year contract extension, he will be 34 in July and almost 36 when his new deal concludes. Konate’s long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt as he has yet to pen a new contract at Anfield. He will have just 12 months remaining on his deal come the summer and reports are he wants a mega payrise to commit his future to the Reds. He has been attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Huijsen only turning 20 this month, the Bournemouth star has his best years ahead of him and can help form part of the future under Liverpool. However, it now appears they have a real battle on their hands to get back ahead of Chelsea if they want to sign him.