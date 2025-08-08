Alexander Isak of Newcastle United applauds the fans as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool could look to sell Harvey Elliott this summer but they may have to wait for Chelsea to make a move for Bundesliga star.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a departure that the vast majority do not want to see happen - yet it feels inevitable.

As soon as Florian Wirtz was signed for a club-record £100 million, Harvey Elliott probably knew that his time at Liverpool was up. In truth, he'd have already been feeling that way after not making a single Premier League start en route to the title being claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some valuable contributions off the bench. His impact in a 2-0 victory at Brentford was the highlight, with the game goalless before his introduction. But for a player with his talent, game-time was limited. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones were largely preferred in the No.10 position, while Elliott could scarcely bemoan Mo Salah starting every game on the right flank.

Liverpool have not paid a potential British record for Wirtz to deploy him other than in his favoured attacking-midfield role. There might be some games when he operates on the left flank or as a false number nine. But in large, the Germany international is Arne Slot's first-choice No.10.

In demand

Elliott's potential exit from Anfield will be reluctant. Liverpool are his boyhood club but game-time is more important. He can at least say he gave his all to be an out-and-out starter but it just didn’t work out. Aged 22, the former Fulham man will know it's time to play week in, week out. Given that he was named Player of the Tournament when helping England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer, it's clear that he's also too talented not to be a prominent member of a team.

There have been several clubs linked. The likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be admirers, as well as West Ham United. However, a move to the continent could appeal to Elliott. A club like RB Leipzig might whet his appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leipzig have a stellar reputation for developing talent. There are two members of Liverpool's title-winning squad in Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate who have been purchased from the German side, as was Elliott's former team-mate Naby Keita. In the Premier League, Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and previously Timo Werner have earned big-money moves.

And with Jurgen Klopp, who was a huge admirer of Elliott when Liverpool manager, now working for the Red Bull group, it's a chance of a reunion.

Chelsea could impact plans

If Elliott does leave, Liverpool will bank a significant fee. A price tag of at least £40 million has been suggested. Leipzig’s pursuit may depend on whether they decide to sell Xavi Simons. The Netherlands international is a priority for the Stamford Bridge outfit, according to the Guardian, and that personal terms are already agreed. Should Simons leave the Red Bull Arena then they have earmarked Elliott as a replacement.

Simons would be expected to make Chelsea stronger as they aim to close the gap on Liverpool. However, any fee that Liverpool bank from the sale of Elliott could help fund their chase to sign Alexander Isak. The Reds have already had one bid of £110 million rebuffed by Newcastle United but could return with a second offer once the Magpies recruit a replacement. Eddie Howe’s side have lost out on Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

The looming departure of Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal in the region of £60 million and the trading of Elliott would help pay a significant chunk of Isak’s cost.