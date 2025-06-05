Liverpool and Chelsea are battling to sign an England wonderkid

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have accelerated ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Gittens.

Caught Offside claims the Blues have made a £55m bid to sign the England Under-21 international, who was once on the books at Stamford Bridge as an academy player.

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a wide attacker this summer amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Luis Diaz, and it’s believed Gittens is an attractive transfer target for Arne Slot as he continues to shape the Anfield outfit in his image this summer.

The former Feyenoord boss made just one first team signing last summer in the form of Federico Chiesa but is close to confirming a hat-trick of signings already in this window.

Slot completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Anrold and is advancing positively towards moves for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz in an exciting summer of transfer activity.

Chelsea lead race for Jamie Gittens

Chelsea are reported to be the frontrunners to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The report from Caught Offside also credits Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich with an interest.

The Blues are renowned for signing young prospects on long-term deals and are believed to be huge admirers of Gittens, who has scored 12 goals and contributed five assists in 48 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Gittens is a right-footed winger that plays on the left hand side and he’s renowned for cutting inside and curling in goals with his stronger foot. He’s blessed with tremendous speed, agility, creativity and an eye for goal which makes him one of the most sought after stars in the Bundesliga.

Enzo Maresca knows the player from his time with the Manchester City academy, with Gittens briefly being on the books between 2018 and 2020 as a teenager.

Maresca has already signed Liam Delap, who he managed in the City youth team, while he also inherited Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Could Liverpool still sign Jamie Gittens?

Football Insider understands Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Jamie Gittens throughout the season as they weigh up the prospect of making a potential bid.

Mick Brown, a former scout, who worked at West Ham and Man United among others, understands Gittens is open to a move to England after three great years in Germany as he aims to break into the Three Lions squad ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

“There are a lot of clubs looking at him including Liverpool. They’ve had scouts keeping a close eye on him and they’ve seen certain things about his game that they like and want to add to their squad,” said Brown

“He’s a very interesting one because I never heard his name until I saw him playing for England’s Under-21s.He’s got massive pace, which is something almost every club wants to have in their side. That makes him a key target for Liverpool as well because they like to have these electric wingers.”