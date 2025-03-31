Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are keen on signing this key player during the summer window.

Liverpool could see a number of senior players leave this summer as they prepare for a significant transfer window.

The Reds are expected to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season, with a stunning 12-point cushion to fall back on to get them over the line. However, despite being on track for glory, Arne Slot could find himself looking to replace multiple key figures within his team.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is the main talking point at the moment, others’ futures are also in doubt. Caoimhin Kelleher is another who could leave this summer, as his pursuit of a regular starting role continues.

Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool exit latest

Rumours have been circling Kelleher for some time now and he has been linked with an exit that could give him the opportunity to become a club’s No.1. Last summer, the 26-year-old was Celtic’s leading target as they looked to replace the retired Joe Hart, but Liverpool’s asking price proved too much for the Scottish champions, who signed Kasper Schmeichel on a free instead.

As we approach the end of the season, other clubs are starting to consider making a move for Kelleher, and Chelsea are one of the teams in pursuit. According to Fichajes, the Blues have made strengthening their options in goal one of their priorities and Kelleher has made it onto their shortlist.

The report claims that Enzo Maresca’s side, who are battling it out for a top four spot, are planning yet another ‘aggressive’ window. Chelsea have splashed enormous money in recent windows, including the signing of former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo. The capital side pipped the Reds to his signature in an eye-watering British record swoop of £115 million just two years ago.

This summer is expected to be ‘no exception’, according to the report. Chelsea are said to be ‘preparing’ an offer of £40 million in order to try and prise Kelleher away from Anfield ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool’s stance on Caoimhin Kelleher

Maresca and co are looking to bolster their roster with exciting, young players, and Kelleher ticks a lot of boxes there. However, the report claims that signing the shot-stopper from Liverpool will not be straightforward.

Often dubbed the best No.2 in the world, the Reds are naturally still hugely fond of Kelleher and view him as a solid back-up goalkeeper. Liverpool are not willing to let him go easy and will only entertain a potential deal if an offer comes in that they deem ‘attractive enough’.

Kelleher has more than proved his worth when it comes to other clubs, having stepped in for Alisson on multiple occasions and continuously impressed during cup tournaments.

Alisson is under contract at Liverpool until 2027 and the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili raises the question of where Kelleher will get his minutes from if he stays at Anfield. The Republic of Ireland international has been looking to become a No.1 option somewhere, and with the arrival of a new goalkeeper as well as Alisson’s presence, his time on the pitch will surely remain limited if Liverpool opt not to sell.