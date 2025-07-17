Liverpool and Chelsea are in competition for a highly sought-after transfer target.

Liverpool have started their summer transfer window exactly as they mean to go on, with plenty of exciting transfer rumours surrounding them. The Reds have already signed three marquee players, including record arrival Florian Wirtz.

As Premier League champions, they naturally intend to bring in more signings to build the best possible squad to defend their title next season. A new centre-forward is now a priority for the Anfield recruitment team, along with some extra defensive firepower.

With Ibrahima Konate’s future under speculation, Liverpool are considering central defenders, especially following the sale of Jarell Quansah. The Reds have been linked with Ajax star Jorrel Hato but they face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea ‘open talks’ with Jorrel Hato

As is typically the case, Premier League clubs are in competition with each other to land exciting new recruits this summer. Chelsea, who have already secured the likes of Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro, have their eye on Hato as they too look to bolster their backline.

According to GiveMeSport, the Blues have ‘opened talks’ with Ajax over a potential deal for their 19-year-old defender. Despite being young, the Dutchman has established himself as a key part of the Ajax set-up and has been a regular starter over the last two seasons.

With plenty of experience already and a long career ahead of him, Hato is a very attractive target right now. Naturally, Ajax are not looking to sell the defender, who can play comfortably at either left-back or centre-back. The Dutch giants have reportedly set an initial asking price of £60 million for Hato but Chelsea are hoping they can chip away at that fee and lower it to £40 million.

Liverpool ‘expect’ addition of Jorrel Hato

While Chelsea may be instigating talks with Ajax, Liverpool seem to back themselves when it comes to striking a deal for the 19-year-old.

Spanish outlet AS recently reported on the Reds’ interest in Real Madrid’s Rodyrgo and named other targets in their report. The site says that Liverpool are ‘expecting the addition of a defender’ and have mentioned Hato by name in the same breath.

Virgil van Dijk may need options to help him out next season if Konate does move on to a new club. As things stand, Liverpool are no closer to agreeing a new deal with the France international, and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the situation very closely.

Los Blancos could move to sign Konate for a cut price this summer, with Konate’s current deal due to expire next summer. Some reports have suggested the aim is to snap him up on a free deal next year but it’s unlikely Liverpool will let it get to that point, having almost done the same with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Konate does leave, only Van Dijk and Joe Gomez will remain as senior centre-backs, with forgotten man Rhys Williams also expected to be sold on this summer.

