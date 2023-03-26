Register
Chelsea star to miss next game as unclear injury update given ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea injury news as Reece James emerges as an injury doubt for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Will Rooney
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Reece James has pulled out of the England squad as an 'ongoing issue' ahead of Chelsea's upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The defender has returned to Stamford Bridge and will not be involved in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley tonight.

Now Chelsea await further news on whether James will be available for their forthcoming games. Graham Potter's side travel to Aston Villa on Saturday 1 April before they welcome Liverpool to west London on Tuesday 4 April.

The Reds will need a near-perfect end to the season if they're to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. They currently sit seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur but have two games in hand.

Liverpool first return to action after the international break when they travel to Manchester City.

