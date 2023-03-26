Chelsea injury news as Reece James emerges as an injury doubt for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Reece James has pulled out of the England squad as an 'ongoing issue' ahead of Chelsea's upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The defender has returned to Stamford Bridge and will not be involved in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley tonight.

Now Chelsea await further news on whether James will be available for their forthcoming games. Graham Potter's side travel to Aston Villa on Saturday 1 April before they welcome Liverpool to west London on Tuesday 4 April.

The Reds will need a near-perfect end to the season if they're to finish in the Premier League top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. They currently sit seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur but have two games in hand.