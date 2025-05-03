Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 23, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool head to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon with just one major player set to miss out through injury

Liverpool will take to the field for the first time since being confirmed as 2024-25 Premier League champions as they head to Stamford Bridge to take on a Chelsea side with hopes of finishing in the top five.

For the first time in the English top flight, the first five places will earn qualification to the Champions League thanks to the competition’s expanded 36-team format and English side’s performances in Europe this season.

With the title wrapped up the outcome of the game will have a greater impact on Chelsea than it will on Liverpool. The Reds head to West London with just one player who is set to miss out but Chelsea have a few more injury concerns. Liverpool have lost just twice this season and been beaten just once away from home, which came a few miles from Stamford Bridge when they were beaten 3-2 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea v Liverpool injury news

Marc Guiu - out

The 19-year-old has been out with a hamstring injury since a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the start of February. He is expected to return before the end of the season but on Friday Maresca confirmed he would not take part against Liverpool.

Aaron Anselmino - out

Maresca also confirmed on Friday the defender would not take part against Liverpool. He has not played at all since joining on a £15.6m deal from Boca Juniors. BBC Sport reported earlier this week that Chelsea are being cautious with the player after he suffered a minor muscle problem.

Omari Kellyman - out

Speaking back in March, Kellyman confirmed he will miss the rest of the season, writing on social media: “Beyond gutted to say that this season has come to an early end for me due to a re-injury of my hamstring. 24-25 has been a tough season for me mentally and physically due to injury, but it’s important now that I take time to get this right.”

Wesley Fofana - out

The defender is out for the season. Speaking in early April, Maresca revealed the player had undergone successful surgery on a hamstring problem. He said: "Unfortunately, Wes will be out for the rest of the season.”

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The winger has been out since mid-December when he was provisionally suspended by the Football Association after it was alleged the prohibited substance meldonium was found in his system. The winger insisted he had not done anything wrong while Chelsea said the player had never knowingly taken any banned substances.

Speaking on the player, Maresca has said: “The only thing I can say is that we are close to Mykhailo as a club, and we are trying to help him. In terms of an update, I don't have one.”

Joe Gomez - out

The defender has been out since injuring his hamstring against Plymouth Argyle and has since had surgery on the issue. He could return before the season is out but will not face Chelsea or Arsenal the following week. Speaking at the end of April, Slot said: "If his recovery goes well, he would be able to [play] maybe in the last one or two games of the season. But he is still not training with us yet. But he is coming closer and closer to train with the team."

Christopher Nkunku - doubt

The striker has faced Liverpool three times since moving to the Premier League, scoring once. He was not with the Chelsea squad as they travelled to Sweden for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final. Giving an update on the player, Maresca said: “Christo Nkunku has a small problem. When we get back to Cobham, the medical staff will tell me how he is and what his status is. He wasn’t with us in Sweden.”

Robert Sanchez - doubt

The goalkeeper was not part of Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Djurgårdens on Thursday. He gave away a penalty at Anfield in the reverse game back in October. He almost gave two away but VAR intervened to overrule the second award. Giving an update on the player, Maresca said: “It is exactly the same for Robert Sanchez too, although he is working on the pitch so compared to Christo, he is a better situation. He wasn’t with us in Sweden either and we will see and assess them both before Sunday.”

Conor Bradley - set for return

The Northern Irishman sat out the win over Spurs with a minor injury but is set to featured against Chelsea in some form on Sunday. Slot said on Friday: "He will train with us today, so that's the first start and let's see how he does. We expect him to be available. I don't know if that means that he is available to start, but if all goes well today and tomorrow he will probably be in the squad, yeah."