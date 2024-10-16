Chiesa, Endo, Mac Allister: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games

Liverpool pair Federico Chiesa and Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool’s season recommences when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds find themselves sitting at the top of the Premier League table after seven games - having picked up 18 points. It’s been a fine start for Arne Slot but the Liverpool head coach is well aware that a difficult run of fixtures is approaching.

Liverpool face stern examinations of their domestic and European credentials with games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa to come within the next five weeks.

Given the difficulty of the matches ahead, Slot will want as many of his troops available. With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest on the Liverpool injury front and when those on the treatment table could be back.

Alexis Mac Allister - groin

The Liverpool midfielder was forced off at half-time against Palace with a groin issue. Despite his setback, Mac Allister jetted off to Argentina for international duty where he was been carefully monitored. He did not play in a 1-1 draw against Venezuela but did train with his team-mates ahead of the encounter with Bolivia.

Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Sunday 20 October.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The summer signing from Juventus has missed the Reds’ past two games in what has been a stuttering start since his arrival. However, Chiesa has had ample time to recover and his issue did not seem too serious.

Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Sunday 20 October.

Wataru Endo - illness

The midfielder was an absentee for Japan in their 1-1 draw against Australia yesterday. Endo will now jet back to Merseyside and he hopefully will be recovered in time for the weekend. Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Sunday 20 October.

Harvey Elliott - fractured foot

The attacking midfielder has been absent for a month after suffering his issue during the previous international break when called up by England under-21s. Liverpool have posted footage of Elliott back running on the grass but he will need time to build strength and fitness.

Potential return game: Brighton (A), Wednesday 30 October.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

Those watching the Palace game knew that Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper had sustained a fairly serious issue by his reaction when lying on the Selhurst Park turf. The Reds now prepare to be without Alisson for six weeks and Caoimhin Kelleher now gets a chance to play regularly.

Potential return game: Southampton (A), Sunday 24 November.