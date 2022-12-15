Liverpool takeover news with as Erik ten Hag speaks about Man Utd also being on the market.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has welcomed ‘more investment’ into the club.

The Glazer family last month announced they have put the Red Devils up for sale and are seeking ‘explore strategic alternatives’.

The decision came just weeks after it became public knowledge that Liverpool had been put on the market by Fenway Sports Group. Jurgen Klopp has previously revealed he welcomes more investment into the Anfield outfit as the Reds look to keep pace with the financial powerhouse Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as newly-rich Newcastle United.

Ten Hag has spoken to Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold about a potential takeover.

And the Old Trafford boss believes additional funds can help United again compete for the Premier League title.

Speaking to BBC Sport, ten Hag said: “There will be more investment possible which is good. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won’t change.

“It will be even better because more money will become available for this project.

“There’s a change in circumstances when you compare [the Premier League] with five or 10 years ago. The competition is much tougher.

“Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment. Spurs definitely and I don’t need to talk about City and Liverpool or Chelsea. You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league.