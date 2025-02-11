Liverpool are back in action this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday against rivals Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside Stadium. The original fixture was meant for December but had to be rearranged due to poor weather conditions at the time.

The Reds are sat top of the Premier League title. They are looking to win the title ahead of Arsenal in Arne Slot’s first season.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup last time out by Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round. Therefore, they will be eager to bounce back with a win in the league.

Former Liverpool man Dejan Lovren in Mo Salah prediction

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes his ex-teammate Mo Salah is ‘closer’ to leaving then staying at the moment. The prolific attacker is facing an uncertain long-term future at Anfield.

Lovren has told winwin on YouTube: "I think he's closer to leaving, he's closer to leaving than to staying at the moment. I know what I feel, I hope everything will turn, I honestly hope for the best. In the end, it's for the money, but he's worth it, much more than the money. Who will you replace him with? That would be the first question if I was in the club. I think you would have to pay 200 million to replace him."

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season. He is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand and it remains to be seen at this stage whether he will put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

The Egypt international has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from Roma and losing him for nothing would be a huge blow. His immediate focus will be on helping them win the league ahead of Arsenal.

What now for Liverpool?

Liverpool made changes for their cup tie against Plymouth and that came back to haunt them in the end. They weren’t able to find an equaliser against the Pilgrims.

Slot will want to see a much better performance against Everton. Speaking ahead of the match, Slot has said: “It should have an impact because if you are working at a club like this you should compete for every trophy. To lose against Plymouth is not acceptable. Now we have to show a different side of us because it wasn't only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool's standards are as well.

"It is probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or get a corner the fans will cheer for that and then you have to be mentally really strong as an away team to resist all that.”

He added: "You still have to be focused on what you have to do: defending the corner, defending the set-piece and when you have the ball be as calm as you can. It is not the first time for these players playing in an atmosphere like this. I hope they can focus on what they have to do but it is not only tactical, you also have to stand up to those emotions.”