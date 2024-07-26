Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are exploring multiple options on the transfer market as they prepare to make their first signings.

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing of the summer but the rumours continue to build up ahead of what could turn into an interesting and fruitful window at Anfield. Arne Slot is ready to take charge of his new club for the 2024/25 season but he wants to bring in some new recruits first.

The Dutchman has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp but he wants to put his own stamp on the team before they get stuck into the action on the pitch. Richard Hughes has suggested that Liverpool could be in for a busy end to the transfer window, after teasing that they can expect a ‘crescendo in August’, following their otherwise quiet activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds are on the market for new options at the back, as well as potentially another defensive midfielder to compete with Wataru Endō. They are also on the look out for new options out wide, especially with Mohamed Salah now into the final 12 months of his contract.

The Salah speculation has died down significantly following the intense interest from Saudi Arabia last summer. Al-Ittihad were determined to bring the Egyptian to the Pro League but following the end of the season, it looks more likely that he could end up staying at Anfield. Whether he pens a new deal or not remains uncertain, as a lot of contrasting reports have emerged in recent weeks.

Regardless of whether he leaves this summer or not, Liverpool will eventually need to find a replacement. They have already been eyeing up potential targets and could well sign a new winger this summer but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be Anthony Gordon at this rate.

At least not according to this recent report from TEAMtalk. The outlet claims that Newcastle United are now ‘growing in confidence’ that the former Everton star will remain at St James’ Park for at least the 2024/25 season. The Magpies value Gordon at a whopping £100 million and he could also reportedly be presented with a ‘new and improved’ contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are ‘preparing a lucrative proposal’ to tie down the 23-year-old down with new terms. This will mean they will likely have to consider selling other players though, in order to stay within profit and sustainability guidelines.

The Liverpool and Gordon transfer saga has provided plenty of drama. After their initial interest, the winger was ‘denied his dream move’ to his boyhood club as the Reds failed to meet Newcastle’s asking price, according to The Telegraph. Gordon had reportedly been ‘extremely keen’ on moving to Anfield and ‘had his head turned’ by the interest.