Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are in for a busy end to the transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes revealed in a recent press conference that the club were expecting a busy end to their summer transfer window. The Reds have been taking their time on the market so far but Hughes has teased that following a quiet spell this month, Liverpool are set for a ‘crescendo’ of activity in August.

Ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the club have been linked with a number of potential new signings but some current players could also be headed out the door as part of a major transition period. First team stars including Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Díaz have been linked with moves ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former is looking to become a first choice goalkeeper away from Anfield, as it’s not something Liverpool can offer right now. Díaz has made his way onto the radar of Barcelona, with the winger is reportedly not ‘entirely comfortable’ where he is following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Virgil van Dijk is now another concern, as the skipper said following the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 exit that he is going to ‘think carefully’ over the summer about what he wants at both domestic and international level. CaughtOffside has also reported that there is ‘some uncertainty’ around Van Dijk’s future at Anfield.

The 33-year-old is out of contract next June and regardless of whether he leaves the club within the next 12 months or not, Liverpool are looking for new options to eventually replace him. Liverpool have been linked with Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio for some time now and CaughtOffside’s report claims that there is a ‘growing feeling’ that the Portuguese outfit ‘could compromise’ on his €60 million (£50.5m) release clause.

Inácio is a key part of the Sporting team and is under contract until 2027. A number of clubs are interested in snapping up the 22-year-old this summer, including Manchester United and Arsenal. However, Liverpool have been described as ‘the clear favourites’ to strike a deal for the centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have made it a priority to bring in defensive reinforcements this window, following their issues with injuries last season. Joël Matip’s final campaign with Liverpool was cut short after tearing his ACL, while Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all also sidelined with fitness struggles throughout the season.

The departure of Klopp has spilled a lot of uncertainty into the mix, while a number of players have received interest from other clubs as well. Van Dijk had initially stressed that he is a part of Liverpool’s upcoming transition and that he is ‘happy’ at Anfield. However, his disappointment with the Netherlands and their Euro 2024 heartbreak has seemingly sparked the need for him consider his future.