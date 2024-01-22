This Liverpool ace is looking to move on at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

It's highly likely that Liverpool will need to sign a new goalkeeper at the end of the season. Adrián is approaching the final months of his contract, and Caoimhín Kelleher is heavily linked to a permanent move away from Anfield. The future of the Ireland international has been the subject of speculation for some time now, but it was revealed earlier this month that he is looking to leave Merseyside in pursuit of a fixed position as the number one choice.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelleher has been limited to mainly Cup competition appearances over the years. He has stepped up in the Premier League this season during Alisson's brief absence but the Brazilian remains undisputed as Jurgen Klopp's first option. At 25, Kelleher wants to move away from playing second string and since the reports of his desire to move on, he's grabbed the attention of a few clubs. One of the sides leading the race to bring him in this year is Celtic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers is monitoring Kelleher's situation as Joe Hart's contract is due to expire this summer. According to Football Insider, Celtic are 'expected to prioritise' a move for the Irishman this summer, as securing a deal during the January window would be 'too expensive' for the Hoops. Liverpool are reportedly looking for a fee of £20 million to let Kelleher leave this month.