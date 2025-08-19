Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach for Liverpool summer transfer target Marc Guehi.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League rivals have reportedly made a Liverpool transfer target a ‘very good offer’.

The Reds are still active in the transfer market despite spending in the region of £300 million. The Premier League champions still hope that they can come to an agreement with Newcastle United to sign Alexander Isak after having a £110 million bid rejected. It is suggested that Isak has no intention of playing for the Magpies again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Liverpool remain hopeful that they can bolster their defensive options. The Reds have brought in Giovanni Leoni from Parma for £26 million but he is very much for the future. Leoni is only 18 and only made a first-team breakthrough in the 2024-25 season.

Slot will want another senior option to add competition and cover for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the middle of his rearguard. Konate is out of contract at the end of the season and there are suggestions he could leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Gomez has suffered injury problems in recent years.

Guehi discussions

Marc Guehi is the central defender who Liverpool are in pursuit of. Discussions have been ongoing with Crystal Palace over signing their captain, who has 10 months remaining on his Selhurst Park deal.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club will reluctantly sell Guehi this summer rather than risk losing him on a free next year. Last summer, Newcastle United had bids of up to £65 million rejected for the England international, while Tottenham Hotspur offered £70 million in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the interest a year ago, Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Spurs offer

Liverpool are hoping to reach a fee with Palace. A figure of £35 million has been mooted but the Eagles, who were captained to FA Cup glory by Guehi last season, may want more.

Given his contractual situation, Guehi has been linked elsewhere. According to Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe, the North London side have made the 25-year-old a ‘very good offer’. However, Guehi only wants to move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast, O’Keefe said: “The word within Palace is that it’s basically Liverpool or bust. He (a Palace source) did say the offer from Spurs on personal terms was very, very good. But it might be case with Marc that if he doesn’t get his Liverpool move, he’ll stay this season, see it out and leave on a free.

If you think about it logically, we offered £70 million for Guehi and the club were prepared to accept that fee but the player’s camp said it’s too late in the window, we don’t have time to access their offer and are not interested. Now, because of that, Palace have lost probably £40 million because if Palace sell him it’s likely to reach £30 million.”