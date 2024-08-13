Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool could still sign off on some summer sales before the transfer window closes this month.

The pressure is now mounting on Liverpool’s shoulders as they enter the final weeks of the transfer window. The Reds are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer and the only action they have orchestrated so far has been the sale of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

Liverpool had been heavily linked with Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi but new information has revealed that the midfielder has performed a U-turn decision and he is now set to stay at his boyhood club. This puts Liverpool back on the market for a new midfield option but they have other avenues to approach as well.

Not only are the Reds searching for new recruits, they have other potential outgoings on the list as well. The likes of Ben Doak, Owen Beck and Bobby Clark have garnered interest in recent weeks as Liverpool consider signing off on loan deals for the young talents. Another player whose name has been in the headlines lately is Sepp van den Berg, whose future is looking more likely to unfold away from Anfield.

Liverpool brought the Dutch defender in from PEC Zwolle back in 2019 but since his arrival he has made just four senior appearances and been sent out on loan to three different clubs. It seems that both parties have agreed Van den Berg is better suited elsewhere but Liverpool have made it clear that they still want to receive their valuation of him before they green light his exit.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Reds have made it ‘clear’ to clubs interested in Van den Berg that they will not accept any lower than their £20 million asking price. Proposals significantly lower than this have been submitted but it will not sway the Merseyside club into a sale.

Football Insider have since followed up that PSV Eindhoven are still in pursuit of the 22-year-old and are ‘preparing to submit a new offer’ before the window closes. The Eredivisie side are eager to bring Van den Berg back to the Netherlands but they have already had an £8.4 million bid rejected by the Reds.

The report claims that this incoming improved offer is still expected to ‘fall well short’ of what Liverpool are looking for, and it remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to lower their demands. However, if Romano’s update is anything to go by, PSV can expect to be knocked back once again.