'Other clubs should be fearful - Ex-Liverpool director suggests why FSG have spent £400 million this summer
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) may have sanctioned Liverpool spending an unprecedented amount in the transfer window because they may feel the financial rules will soon change, it has been suggested.
The Premier League champions have had their most significant summer in history. More than £400 million has been splashed out, with the Reds breaking their club-record fee of £100 million before that was surpassed by the arrival of Alexander Isak for £125 million on deadline day - a British-record signing. Arne Slot’s side were also ready to purchase Marc Guehi for £35 million before Crystal Palace pulled the plug in the 11th hour.
While Liverpool earned around £225 million from the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah, their net spend is circa £220 million. FSG operate the Reds on a sustainable basis and not been frivolous in the transfer market.
Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow believes that the club are benefiting from their commercial success, with deals in place with global brands including Google Pixel and UPS.
But Purslow also believes FSG may have loosened the purse strings as they sense that the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules may be tweaked in the future. There have been clubs such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa who have bemoaned they are unable to spend what they desire because of the current regulations in place.
What’s been said
Speaking on Sky Sports, Purslow said: "It’s absolutely fascinating. For most of their [the Fenway Sports Group] time in charge, which is now over 15 years, they’ve run a balanced transfer budget – outs paying for ins.
"They’ve done it successfully and have been competitive. But it’s fair to say we’re seeing a complete change of strategic approach from Fenway now. They’re making massive net investment and I think the question is why?
"My suspicion is two things. They’re looking at the competitive position for the first time in many years and they see a genuine opportunity to really dominate British and European football in a way that perhaps hasn’t been true over the last few years.
"The second element is the financial rules. These are heaven-made for a club like Liverpool. They have the most superb sponsorship revenue in football – there are household brands around the edge of the pitch every week, massive levels of commercial turnover. They redeveloped Anfield very successfully, it’s packed every week, so their revenues are high and the rules favour clubs like that.
"I think they’re sensing the financial rules may be changing. We’re starting to hear for the first time fans question if the rules are right, and it’s stopping big clubs from spending money, like Newcastle and Aston Villa.
"My sense is Liverpool are making hay while the sun shines, loading up on talent to put themselves in a position where they’re virtually impregnable. It’s brilliant strategic management, terrifying from a football point of view because adding Isak and Guehi to that team makes them nailed-on favourites and other clubs should be fearful and respectful of how they’re running their club."