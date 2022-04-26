Coach makes Harvey Elliott admission as he awaits next Liverpool opportunity

Harvey Elliott featured for Liverpool under-23s in a 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Harvey Elliott has been praised for dropping down to Liverpool under-23s for a second time.

The attacking midfielder has been out of favour in Jurgen Klopp's side of late.

He's not made an appearance since the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March - and been left out of the past five match-day squads in the Premier League.

Elliott featured for the young Reds in their 4-0 win at Leicester City last night, having also played against Chelsea earlier this month.

The England under-21 international was given a 45-minute run-out, with the likes of Rhys Williams, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley involved.

What’s been said

Under-23s boss Barry Lewtas told the club's official website: “The likes of Harvey and Rhys Williams want to play and get their minutes, they want to stay sharp and if they are called upon by our manager, they want to be ready.

“It just shows the character that we have at this club.

“The lads want to play and they understand what they need to do to get to the next level.

“Harvey’s attitude and his performance, he is a credit to himself and a credit to the club as well.”

With Elliott only playing the first half, there is a decent chance he will be on the bench when Liverpool take on Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield tomorrow (20.00).