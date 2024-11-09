Cody Gakpo benched - Liverpool starting line-up vs Aston Villa confirmed

Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez returns to Liverpool’s starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The striker was given a rest for the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Luis Diaz fired a hat-trick operating as a makeshift centre-forward. But Nunez is back to spearhead the Reds’ front line, with Diaz moving to his customary left-wing position. It means Cody Gakpo drops to the bench despite netting four goals in his past three games.

That is one of two changes, with Andy Robertson back on the left-hand side of defence despite Kostas Tsimikas’ strong form.

A win for Liverpool will see them head into the international break top of the Premier League table - as well as at the summit of the Champions League standings.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimiks, Endo, Szoboszlai, Morton, Gakpo.