Cody Gakpo is an injury doubt for Liverpool’s clash against Man City.

Cody Gakpo has been spotted with Liverpool's squad assembling ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

The forward has missed the Reds' previous two games because of a knock sustained in the 2-2 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby last week. Liverpool have not been overly concerned about Gakpo's issue. But they have been sweating on the Netherlands international, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, as the Reds have a chance to move 11 points clear at the top of the table with a win over City. Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 home loss against West Ham United yesterday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Arne Slot revealed there was hope Gakpo would return to parts of training on Thursday - three days before the Etihad Stadium showdown. Slot said: "I hope [he's available], I'm not 100 per cent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet. Maybe he does a bit today. I don't know exactly. It will be a close call."

Liverpool's squad assembled at a Manchester hotel earlier before they travel on the team bus for the game against City. And footage uploaded by the account @csmemorabilia__ on TikTok shows Gakpo entering the hotel. That is a good sign for the Reds, but it remains to be seen whether he will be named in the match-day squad or was facing further assessment.

Liverpool will definitely be without Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez (both hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) because of injury.

City challenge

City are the current Premier League champions but are set to relinquish their title. Pep Guardiola’s side have been woefully out of sorts this season, having won the past top-fight crowns. They are fourth and crashed out of the Champions League earlier this week after a 6-3 aggregate loss to Real Madrid.

Still, Slot is expecting a difficult encounter, especially as City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. The Anfield boss said: “What I always expect from City since Pep is there: a great football team that can play so well. They've had maybe one or two months in the seven or eight years he's there now that weren't the best, maybe partly because of injuries as well. Injuries come back, they've signed three or four players, I can see them coming back already if you look at the result against Newcastle.

“So what you expect is what everybody expects if you go to the Etihad if you play against City. You have to suffer as well and work really hard to keep them away from your goal because they are so, so good in ball possession. But they face a strong team as well that hasn't lost for 22 games.”