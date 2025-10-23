Liverpool players celebrate after scoring a goal vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Getty Images

Liverpool enjoyed a statement win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool completed a superb Champions League comeback to mark the end of their dismal four-game losing streak on Wednesday.

A statement 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt raised the vibe among the team and fans, with five different goalscorers enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite conceding first from a Rasmus Kristensen opener, Liverpool enjoyed a successful evening in Germany. Hugo Ekitike levelled the scoring before both centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate gave the Reds an impressive lead heading into the break.

Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai finished the scoring in the second half, hammering home a much-needed win for Arne Slot’s side.

Cody Gakpo continues to put in influential performances for Liverpool

Gakpo contributed a goal and an assist in Liverpool’s statement win over Frankfurt as they enjoyed an impressive creative performance away from home. Creativity has been lacking in the Reds’ latest results, so such a high-scoring match will have come as a very welcome gift for both the players and fans.

Gakpo enjoyed an impressive display against Frankfurt after he set up Van Dijk’s goal and scored one of his own after the hour mark. According to Sofascore, he also created three big chances in attack and completed four key passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman’s impressive display is one of many for the Reds this season as he continues to show why he deserves his place in Slot’s starting 11.

Cody Gakpo deserves regular starting role for Liverpool

Gakpo has started all but one of Liverpool’s games in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season. Last campaign, he had more of a mixed bag of starts and substitute appearances.

Following Liverpool’s big summer recruitment drive, doubt was cast over Gakpo’s role in the team, especially during discussions over Ekitike potentially playing on the left to support Alexander Isak up front.

However, the Dutch international has been one of Liverpool’s standout attackers this season, even if the results haven’t reflected his efforts. The 26-year-old scored back-to-back goals against Chelsea and Manchester United in the league as he looked to spark another typical Liverpool late comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Reds conceded early against both sides in the Premier League, Gakpo provided the equaliser on both occasions but it wasn’t enough to stop late winners for the opposition undoing his efforts.

LiverpoolWorld gave Gakpo an 8/10 rating for his efforts against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Isak continues to find his way in red and Mohamed Salah’s consistency dips, Slot needs to turn to figures he can rely on to perform. Gakpo is quietly proving why he should be one of the first names on the team-sheet this season.

“I saw a lot of similarities in the last few weeks, in the last few games we played. I also saw some differences. The similarities were that we already create a few chances before we conceded the first one and the first chance we conceded was usually a goal,” Slot said after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end it turned out to be the only chance we conceded today. Why was that? Because we went 3-1 up and so then it's easier to control the game than when you're 1-0 down all the time. I've said here a few times telling you guys how important set-pieces are, how important the balance at set-pieces is. Now we were able to score two so you go 3-1 up at half-time because you score two set-pieces.”