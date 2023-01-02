Cody Gakpo training update given as Liverpool could get quadruple boost vs Brentford

Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted there is a chance Roberto Firmino and James Milner could return to Liverpool's squad for the trip to Brentford today (17.30 GMT).

Firmino has been absent for all three of the Reds' games since the restart of the season after the World Cup. The striker suffered calf injury in training.

Advertisement

Milner, meanwhile, limped off with a hamstring problem in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City.

Klopp conducted his pre-Brentford press duties after Liverpool's 2-1 defeat of Leicester City on Friday evening. While he couldn't give specifics at the time, he did say Firmino and Milner could potentially return.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is back in training and may also be in the match-day squad against Brentford, having scored in last season's 3-3 draw. And Klopp revealed there's a 'good chance' Ibrahima Konate might feature. The defender was back on the bench against Leicester after been given time off after France reached the World Cup final.

Klopp said: “Bobby and Millie, we have to see tomorrow (Saturday). There's a chance. Ibou, good chance. We have other players who are unavailable but not close. Curtis is now in full training so maybe for the squad. We have to see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully, I do this press conference tonight but this information I don't have yet. If we did the press conference tomorrow I would know more but probably not a lot. Let's see.”

Liverpool announced the arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven before the January transfer window opened yesterday.

The Reds are awaiting paperwork to be ratified for the forward, who cost an initial fee of £37 million, to officially complete his move. It’s unlikely that Gakpo will be available to play as the Premier League offices may not be open today due to the Bank Holiday. And until that happens, Klopp says Gakpo cannot train with Liverpool.

The Reds boss added: “Let me say it like this, if I would work for the decisive agencies or would sit in the decisive offices then I am early awake every morning so I could sign these papers at 6.30am in the morning.

Advertisement

“But I’m not too sure it will happen and it must be before 12pm and on top of that he’s not allowed to train with the team before these papers are signed.

“Technically, he’s still an Eindhoven player. Or I am not sure, but it’s not allowed. So there is a chance on my planet, but I don’t know if it’s really there.”

Advertisement

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott both came off in the victory over Leicester. After the game, Klopp said on the pair: “Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, injured Robbo a little bit. In our warm-up game, he hit him with a knee at the hip, so it was a dead leg.