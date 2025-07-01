Man City have crashed out of the Club World Cup after they lost the Premier League title to Liverpool last season.

Pep Guardiola insists that he cannot judge whether Manchester City will be able to challenge for the Premier League title after their surprise exit from the Club World Cup.

City suffered a 4-3 extra-time loss to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in Orlando. The Etihad Stadium side were the favourites to win the newly expanded tournament but will end the year without winning a trophy.

Their four-year dominance in the Premier League was ended as Liverpool cruised to the title in Arne Slot’s first season as manager. City finished 13 points behind the Reds, while they were beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Before the Club World Cup, City splashed out to sign Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri. In addition, head coach Guardiola added former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders to his backroom staff.

City’s players will now have a break before returning to prepare for the 2025-26 season. Guardiola will be hoping that his side can challenge Liverpool for the top-flight crown - but still believes it’s too early to say whether that will be the case.

What’s been said

The Etihad Stadium boss said: “In the end we have to score and be clinical. They did not create much in the first half, we did but could not finish it. I had a feeling we could go through. We allow them to make transitions [but] we created a lot. It is a pity, we have been on an incredible journey together [here] and in a good place. The vibe was really good, I cannot thank Manchester City enough and especially the players for training and how they have been playing.

“We would have loved to have continued, it is only here every four years. We had a feeling that the team is doing well but now we go home and it is time to rest [physically] and rest our minds for the new season.”

“It is too early to say (if City can challenge). But there have been so many good things I did not see in the [recent] past. The relationship between the players, our captain [Bernado Silva] helped a lot and the standards from our staff. I felt we were happy here, the training sessions have been really good. [But] Al-Hilal has a lot of quality. They are a complete team that can run and run – I have a big opinion of them but we [still] did a good game.”

Rodri worry

To compound City’s misery, key midfielder Rodri was forced off with an injury. The midfielder spent most of last season on the treatment table after suffering a serious ACL problem. Rodri was brought off the bench in the 53rd minute against Al-Hilal but had to be withdrawn in extra-time. On Rodri’s issue, Guardiola said: “Rodri – he complained about his situation.”

City’s 2025-26 season starts when they face Wolverhampton Wanders on Saturday 16 August. Liverpool open their title defence when they face AFC Bournemouth at Anfield the previous evening.