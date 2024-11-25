'Could argue' - Arne Slot comments on decision that left Roy Keane shocked during Liverpool victory
The Reds battled to a 3-2 victory and moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table but not without a scare. Although Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring on the south coast after 30 minutes, they were architects of their own downfall when they gifted basement side Southampton a chance to equalise nine minutes later.
Virgil van Dijk cheaply lost the ball and Tyler Dibling was fouled by Liverpool defender Andy Robertson inside the visitors’ area - with referee Sam Barrott pointing to the penalty spot. There was a VAR review to check whether the incident may have taken place just outside the box but the on-field decision stood. Adam Armstrong saw his effort saved by Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher before stroking home the rebound.
Mateus Fernandes then gave Southampton the lead 11 minutes into the second period but Liverpool fought back, with Mo Salah levelling before firing home the winner from the penalty spot after a handball.
Some Liverpool fans were left frustrated that the Saints’ penalty stood. Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was surprised Adam Lallana did not receive a red card for a foul on Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch that earned the ex-Liverpool man a caution.
Slot believes that Lallana’s foul can be debated but that spot-kick the visitors gave away was ‘black and white’ after a check was taken place by VAR referee Michael Oliver. The Anfield head coach said: “In general, sometimes you could have made a different decision or not, but for me with the offsides and deciding if a ball is inside or outside, that is just black and white. It was a foul, that was clear, so if they saw it was inside then, yes, it’s a penalty.
“Sometimes with a knock, yes or no, or red card, yes or no. There was also an incident in the first half where you could argue if it’s a red card, yes or no. Those things you can argue, but offside and inside or outside the 18-yard box is something you cannot argue.”
