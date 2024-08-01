Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans have been waiting patiently for the Reds to get their summer business underway.

Liverpool are eyeing up their first move on the summer transfer window, having been linked with some exciting targets over the last couple of months. The Reds have been looking at new defenders, forwards and midfielders as they prepare for their first season under Arne Slot.

While Richard Hughes teased that Liverpool could be in for a busy August, a new report on some potential new contracts will certainly have fans feeling positive for their first campaign since Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

One of the main talking points within the Anfield camp this summer is the pending expiry of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts. All three key players are into the final 12 months of their current deals at Liverpool and as things stand, will be free to leave the club next summer.

A lot of speculation has shrouded the trio’s futures, especially Van Dijk recently following his comments at Euro 2024. The captain admitted he would need to ‘think carefully’ this summer about what he wants moving forward, swirling up a slight panic that his time at Liverpool could be ending.

Similarly, Alexander-Arnold is a big target for Real Madrid right now, while the rumours linking Salah to Saudi Arabia have quietened but remain present in the background.

However, Liverpool have been ‘continuing talks’ to tie down all three players in question and despite there being no firm agreements yet, things seem to be moving in a positive direction. According to CaughtOffside, Slot has ‘quickly approved the terms of the contract extensions’ of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

The report also claims that ‘all three players’ are ‘prioritising staying’ with Liverpool, which will certainly be a positive for fans who have been anxious about how the squad will look post-summer window.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq along with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League have all been linked with both Van Dijk and Salah recently. However, it is believed that neither of the two have ‘shown an appetite’ to listen to their approaches.

There could also be a boost for the Alexander-Arnold case as well, as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his squad ‘is closed’, hinting there will be no further business from Los Blancos this summer.