Oliver Glasner and Marc Guehi, inset. Pictures: Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as the two sides meet in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed that Marc Guehi’s future remains in the player’s hands.

The centre-back has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract. Guehi has been an outstanding servant for Palace since arriving from Chelsea for £20 million four years ago. Last season, he captained the Eagles to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history following a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley. Guehi is also a regular for England, having started the Euro 2024 final loss at the hands of Spain.

It is no surprise that the 25-year-old is in remand in the summer transfer window, with Palace turning down bids in the region of £65 million and £70 million from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively last season.

Liverpool have Guehi on their radar, with Arne Slot’s squad currently short of a central defender. They sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer and have a void at the back, with Joe Gomez currently sidelined with an Achilles problem.

The Reds will face Guehi and Palace in today’s Community Shield at Wembley to raise the curtain on the 2025-26 season. Eagles head coach Glasner was asked about Guehi’s situation at his pre-match press conference and suggested that he could leave if he pushes for a departure this summer.

Glasner said: "Marc and me - we have the same fate. I can't speak, you have to ask Marc. At the end, it's always the player's decision. Marc decides about his future. Of course, everybody wants Marc to sign a new contract. It will be his decision.

"Everybody wants to keep this squad together as it did so well. I don't know how often this happens here at Palace. We never know what will happen in this sometimes crazy transfer market."

Speaking on interest in Guehi last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Liverpool boss Slot was asked if he will sign a centre-back ahead of the Community Shield. He said: “They [Ryan Gravenberch, Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo] can definitely play there as well. You forget to mention Joe Gomez – unfortunately, he has a minor injury at the moment but he will be back with the team very soon. We still have numerous options that can play there. But what I always say, it's the same boring answer as with players that we might bring in or not, I'm really happy with the players we are having and we have numerous players that can play in that position.”