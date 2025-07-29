Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guehi has been included in Crystal Palace’s pre-season friendly during their training camp in Austria amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

The centre-back was not involved in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Crawley Town last weekend, having sustained a minor injury. But he has returned to action and played in the second of two matches for Palace against German side Mainz 05. The match that Guehi was involved in ended in a 3-2loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain after entering the final 12 months of his contract. The 25-year-old reportedly has no intention of extending his stay in South London after being signed from Chelsea in 2021.

Guehi has made impressive progress at the Eagles and last season, he captained them to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history following a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley. He is also an established England international, having started the Euro 2024 final loss against Spain.

It was recently claimed by Football Insider that Liverpool ‘expected to make a fresh approach to Palace in the coming weeks’. However, as things stand, Oliver Glasner’s side appear to be planning for life with Guehi as a member of their squad for the 2025-26 season. The Eagles will face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday 10 August and it will be intriguing if the former Swansea City loanee features.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. The Reds have a void to fill, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez the current options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Konate is in the final year of his Anfield contract and there have been suggestions he wants to move to Real Madrid next summer. In addition, Gomez has suffered a minor Achilles injury and spent a large chunk of last season absent with a hamstring problem that required surgery.

Slot was asked whether Liverpool need to sign a new centre-back after a 4-2 friendly loss against AC Milan in Hong Kong last weekend. The Anfield head coach replied: “I’m looking to my left (Virgil van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”