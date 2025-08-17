Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace have made a decision on Marc Guehi for their 2025-26 Premier League opening fixture amid Liverpool’s interest.

While Arne Slot’s side have completed the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma for £26 million, he is very much for the future aged 18. Liverpool require more depth in their rearguard if they are to mount a serious defence of their Premier League title, as well as challenge for the Champions League. The Reds sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

In addition, there is uncertainty around the future of Ibrahima Konate, whose deal expires next summer and there have been suggestions he could leave for Real Madrid in a year’s time. Joe Gomez can play right across the backline but has had injury problems in recent years.

Guehi is wanted by the Reds before the transfer window closes later this month. The centre-back is in the final year of his Palace contract and he is not expected to pen fresh terms. Guehi is ready for the next chapter after etching himself into Selhurst Park history. He captained the Eagles to FA Cup glory last season for the first time in the club’s history while they claimed the Community Shield earlier this month by beating Liverpool on penalties.

What’s been said

Rather than risk losing Guehi on a free transfer next summer, Palace are willing to reluctantly cash in on their skipper. Speaking after the Community Shield, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We'd have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us unfortunately.

"Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn't afford to lose both. We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

However, despite the ongoing interest from Liverpool, Guehi lines up for Palace this afternoon. He dons the captain’s armband for their clash against Chelsea. Eberechi Eze, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, also starts for Oliver Glasner’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Glasner confirmed that both would feature at his pre-match press conference. He said: “Marc has trained the entire week with us, every single training session, the same with Ebs. They’ve prepared the best way for the Chelsea game on Sunday afternoon. I’ve been in the football business for too long, so I know that at any time of any day, things can happen. If you ask me now, I expect both Marc and Ebs to start on Sunday.”

Liverpool talks

Despite Guehi playing for Palace, Fabrizio Romano has said that talks between Liverpool and the South London outfit are ongoing. “On Liverpool, I insist they are still working for Marc Guehi,” Romano said in a recent update on YouTube. “There’s still a conversation ongoing with Crystal Palace, still a conversation ongoing with the player side because the agreement with the player is okay, from what I’m hearing. Still waiting to see what happens club to club. But Marc Guehi wants to go to Liverpool. If it’s not now, it’s going to be in the future.