The 23-year-old defender has been an unsung hero for Xabi Alonso. | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Bundesliga duo wanted by Palace have been eyed by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s prior interest in Marc Guehi has reportedly seen Crystal Palace target two of the club’s other defensive targets.

With Liverpool losing Joel Matip on a free transfer this summer, there has been some questions over their centre-back set-up. There is, currently, five first-team players in that position but the future of Sepp van den Berg is certainly in flux as PSV Eindhoven and multiple German clubs eye a move. Another centre-back would certainly complicate matters in terms of game time and Guehi would surely only move for a key first-team role rather than that of a role on the bench.

Despite that, Palace are said to be eyeing up replacements for Guehi, suggesting an exit is certainly viable. According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘Understand Crystal Palace are considering Odilon Kossounou as well as Maxence Lacroix as centre back options. It all depends on Marc Guehi exit with Newcastle set to bid again soon.’

Both Kossounou and Lacroix have been linked with Liverpool; Kossounou was impressive for Bayer Leverkusen as part of Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga winning side and Caughtoffside claimed that Liverpool had enquired about a potential deal, costing in the region of £39m. Whereas Lacroix has been linked with a report from Give Me Sport, Liverpool are keen on signing the Wolfsburg defender.

Plenty of clubs in England are focusing on deals for these two players and Liverpool, while currently well stocked, have eyed up the right players of a particular profile. They have been linked across the past six months and their centre-back options is one issue that will be attended to in the next year.