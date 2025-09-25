Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace during the UEFA Conference League Play-off Round First Leg between Crystal Palace and Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Crystal Palace team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are set to welcome back a key star for their clash against Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports reporter James Savundra, the Eagles will see Ismaila Sarr back in their match-day squad for Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarr proved Liverpool’s scourge when they were defeated by Palace on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last month. The Senegal international won the first-half penalty when he was tripped by Virgil van Dijk, with Jean-Philippe Mateta converting.

Then Sarr equalised for Oliver Glasner’s side in the 77th minute to take the clash to spot-kicks - with the FA Cup holders prevailing over the Premier League champions.

The forward has been absent for Palace’s past three matches because of a hamstring injury. However, Sarr is back in training ahead of facing Liverpool.

In addition, Yeremy Pino appears he will be available for the encounter. The summer signing from Villarreal was forced off in the Eagles’ 2-1 win at West Ham United last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savundra posted on X: “Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino are both set to feature this weekend. The pair both trained today ahead of Liverpool. Sarr has been out since limping off at Aston Villa. Pino forced off at half-time at West Ham due to knee pain.”

Palace and Liverpool are the only two Premier League sides unbeaten in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. In fact, the Eagles have not lost in 17 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool go in pursuit of continuing their perfect start to defending the English championship. But Hugo Ekitike has to serve a one-game ban after being sent-off in the 2-1 triumph over Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Ekitike was given a second booking for taking his shirt off when celebrating scoring the winner.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Leoni is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.