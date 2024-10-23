Curtis Jones benched - Liverpool make three changes for RB Leipzig clash

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face RB Leipzig confirmed.

Liverpool have made xx changes for their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez unsurprisingly spearheads the Reds’ attack in the place of the injured Diogo Jota. Nunez came off the bench to replace Jota in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea and will be hoping to take his opportunity.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister returns in midfield. He was on the bench against Chelsea after returning from international duty with Argentina feeling ill. Mac Allister comes in for Curtis Jones despite his man-of-the-match performance last weekend. In addition, Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool aim to record a third successive win in the Champions League and take a step closer to automatically qualifying for the knockout stage.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni