Curtis Jones injury update as Liverpool suffer double blow ahead of Arsenal friendly

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Curtis Jones was forced off in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Arne Slot is hopeful that Curtis Jones’ injury he picked up in Liverpool’s pre-season victory over Real Betis isn’t serious.

The midfielder was forced off inside 30 minutes of the 1-0 win in Pittsburgh during the tour of the USA. Slot is already short of senior players Stateside because of Euro 2024 and Copa America. What’s more, Jones has told how happy he is working under Liverpool’s new head coach since he took over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s next fixture during their tour of America comes against Premier League rivals Arsenal in Philadelphia on Thursday (00.30 BST). And Jones is set to undergo tests ahead of the game. Slot told LFCTV: “I’m not expecting it to be really worse. Ideally, he would have played on, of course. I don’t think it’s a big problem but we have to wait and see when they test it tomorrow.

“[I’m] not so happy because he did really well in the last few weeks and was looking forward to seeing him in this position”

Meanwhile, James McConnell was forced to sit out of the Betis game because of a minor issue. Liverpool already have Andy Robertson on the sidelines as the left-back continues to recover from an issue sustained representing Scotland at Euro 2024.