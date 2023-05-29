Curtis Jones has matched Steven Gerrard’s 23-year record after making his 11th consecutive appearance in all competitions against Southampton.

Jones, 22, has enjoyed a brilliant end to the season after spending most of the campaign as a mostly unfavoured squad option.

His turnaround over the last month and a half has been exceptional, as the youngster has thrived in Liverpool’s new system, which has allowed him more opportunities to get forward.

And now his run in the side has brought an incredible statistical achievement; according to Opta, Jones is the youngest English midfielder to start 11+ consecutive games for Liverpool in all competitions since Gerrard in February 2000.

In fact, the legendary Liverpool midfielder recently spoke out on Jones, and his form, revealing that he told Klopp in the past to persevere with the talented youngster, and Klopp clearly listened.

“I remember having a conversation with Jürgen talking about Curtis and he was saying he has little things to improve and I said ‘stay with this kid, he will not let you down’” Gerrard told the Anfield Wrap.

Prior to his run in the side, he had only featured seven times, starting just the once before a start against Chelsea on April 4 sparked an 11-game run in the side.

During that run, he’s managed three goals and one assist - with his best performance coming in his man-of-the-match turn against Leicester, as he scored two brilliant goals.

From being one of Klopp’s least utilised players, the future now looks incredibly bright for Jones, and he may have even saved the club spending an extra £40m+ in the summer with his form.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo all departing this summer, it’s likely the club will recruit in midfield which could jeopardise Jones’ future playing time.

The likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister have been discussed and it’s likely Jones will have to fight to prove himself in the starting eleven next season.